Carlton was born in Lafayette on Dec. 22, 1952, to Wilman Deshotel and Mazie Morvant Deshotel. He was called from this earthly life by his Heavenly Father on April 30, 2019.

Carlton worked as a mechanic and as a welder. He loved the outdoors, he loved to hunt, fish, trap, and camp. Along with his love of the outdoors and many adventures, Carlton had many Bigfoot stories which he loved to tell to his family and friends, when he would have get-togethers and cook for them.

Carlton’s greatest joy came from the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren, and Lucy May, he adored her and they were always hand in hand everyday. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carlton is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy Deshotel of Jennings; his two sons, Shannon Deshotel (Heather) of Jennings, Carlton Wayne Deshotel (Jamie) of Maurice; his four daughters, Tracy Ward (Mike) of Jennings, Kayla Henry (Brady) of Estherwood, Chasity Marvin (Randy) of Jennings, Kelly LeGros (Donnie) of Hathaway; his brother, Wilson Deshotel of Jennings; his sister, Rita Sonnier of Eunice; as well as his 28 grandchildren, Kelsie, Turtle (Kalob), Noah, Briceson, Bryce, Breanna, Jake, Jarrett, Maegan, Seani, Jeremy, Maison, Madisyn, Lauryn, Alisyn, Luke, Aeryn, Ashley, Blanche, Bradyn, Brylee, Laken, Lexci, T.D., Gabby, Jalen, Makynzi and Logan; and his nine great-grandchildren, Rhyann, Braxson, Sophia, Emily, Eden, Abby, Lydia, Bentley and Clay.

Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Wilman and Mazie Deshotel; his brothers, Floyd Deshotel, Larry Deshotel; and his sisters, Loris Spears and Janie Authement.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carlton Lee “Toupee” Deshotel, 66 of Jennings, will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will follow in Bertrand Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning on Thursday, May 2, at 2 p.m. and continue until the time of his Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. on Friday, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Carrying Carlton to his final resting place in Bertrand Cemetery will be Shannon Deshotel, Wayne Deshotel, “Turtle” Kalob Deshotel, Lane Bergeaux, “Ponky” Dalton Sonnier, and Joshua Deshotel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Briceson, Luke, Bryce, Jake, Bradyn, Laken, Logan, Noah, Randy, Donnie, Mike, and Brady.

To extend onlinecondolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.