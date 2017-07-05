RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Carol Jean Petitjean, 82, who died Monday July 3, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate aastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include brother, Theophile Joseph “T.J.” Petitjean and wife Nazida “Ziddy” Falcon Petitjean; sister-in-law, Ann Wells Petitjean; four nephews, Kevin Petitjean, Heath Petitjean, Bryan Petitjean, Tremie Petitjean; two nieces, Margarite Petitjean Carrier, June Petitjean.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmauel Petitjean and May Edlin Wagner Petitjean; brother, Emanuel “Buddy” Petitjean; paternal grandparents, Theophile and Fedora Domingue Petitjean; maternal grandparents, Hugh and Gertrude Hooper Wagner.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 99, Rayne, LA 70578; Evergreen Life Service Southwest Louisiana Division, 510 University Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70605.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, July 7, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

