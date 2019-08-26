RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Carolyn Dischler Morgan, 78, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Carolyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America. She was a 4-H Leader for 15 plus years, Rayne Recreation Coach for 10 plus years, and longtime Booster of Rayne High and Notre Dame Athletics.

Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Morgan Garrett and spouse Tommy of Rayne an Daphne Morgan Simoneaux and spouse Peter of Eunice; two sons, Kevin Morgan and spouse Beryl of Manderville and John Morgan and spouse Joan of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Meghan Simoneaux Richard, Annie Belle Simoneaux, Madeleine K. Morgan, Grace Morgan, Anna Claire Morgan, Lily K. Morgan, Link W. Morgan and Julianna Morgan; and a sister, Winona "Pat" Cartwright of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Freddie" "Bully" Fredrik Morgan Jr.; son, Herman "Ricky" Fredrick Morgan III; father, Lawrence Dischler; mother, Annie Hensgens Dischler; and brother-in-law, Bob Cartwright.

Pallbearers will be John Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Peter Simoneaux, Tommy Garrett, Link Morgan and Mark Cartwright.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.