A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Carrie LeJeune Truax, 91, who died Friday, June 8, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Randall P. Moreau will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. A rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Truax is survived by two daughters, Loretta T. Vondenstein of Highlands, Texas, and Doris T. Faulk and her husband Mitchell E. Faulk of Egan; two sons, Floyd H. Truax and his wife Peggy of Estherwood and Clyde W. Truax of Egan; one brother, J.W. “Bubba” LeJeune and his wife Letty of Egan; one sister, Francis Schexnayder of Egan; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson Truax; her parents, Gustave and Maggie LeJeune; and one great-grandson, Hunter Gage Truax.

