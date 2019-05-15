RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Carroll L. Nero Sr., 58, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, with Rev. Christopher Cambre as celebrant.

Visitation was held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., and resumed on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment followed the funeral mass and was held in Leger Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

Mr. Nero passed away on Saturday, May 11, at his home in Rayne.

Carroll Lee Nero Sr. was born on December 28, 1960, at Rayne Branch Hospital in Rayne to Murphy Joseph Nero and Naomie Istre Nero. He was raised in Rayne and worked in the oilfield for Grey Wolf Drilling Co. for 20 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed drinking coffee every morning at Econo Mart with his friends.

His favorite hobbies were raising his pigeons and watching them fly, collecting antiques and tinkering with his red Toyota Tacoma and his Chevy Chevette, the “The Green Bean.”

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Phifer Nero; two sons, Richard Nero Sr. and spouse Sara and T-Carroll Nero Jr. and spouse Shelby; one daughter, Katherine Nero Dupuis and spouse Phillip; 12 grandchildren, Haley Nero, Richard Nero Jr., David Nero, Hunter Daigle, Holden Daigle, Easton Nero, Faithlynn Nero, Rhett Nero, Laedin Nero, Carroll Nero III, Channing Dupuis and Caroline Dupuis; and two great-grandchildren, Jean-Luke Frisard and Kamellia Nero.

He was preceded in death by his father, Murphy Joseph Nero; mother, Naomie Istre Nero; and brother, Aaron Nero.

Pallbearers were Richard Nero Sr., T-Carroll Nero Jr., Phillip Dupuis, Richard Nero Jr., Russell Nero and Jim Phifer.

Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Daigle, Holden Daigle, David Nero, Rhett Nero, Channing Dupuis and Laedin Nero.

