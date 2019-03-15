Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Zion / Ambassador Ministries, Inc., for Cassandra Faye Washington Goodwill.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Keith Matthews.

Interment will be in Rayne Community Garden Cemetery.

Cassandra Faye Washington Goodwill was born on Sept. 26, 1961, to the late Elridge Washington and Mary Louise Evans Washington in Lafayette.

Cassandra lived most of her life in Rayne. For many years she attended Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne where she sang in the choir and served as a youth usher.

During her early adult life, she also served as a pianist for Cunningham CME Church. Cassandra later joined Greater Mt. Zion / Ambassador Ministries, Inc., in Crowley, where she proved to be faithful to God and to the Ministry.

For many years, she sang with the choir and with the praise team. She also worked with the Media Department and served as a musician.

Cassandra was a full-time employee at Target in Lafayette and worked in Logistics until the time of her disability.

Our loved one was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, while with relatives and friends who love her dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Mary Louise Washington; her sisters, Cathy Wilson and Deborah Washington, all of Rayne, and Natalie Washington of Lafayette; her brother, Lionel Washington of Rayne; her aunts, Maudry (Emile) Rubin of Rayne, Annie (Keith) Matthews of Crowley, Viola Williams of Brenham, Texas, and Irene Fontenot of Galveston, Texas; her uncles, John Washington of Galveston, Texas, Lawrence Washington of Rayne and Matthew (Elnora) Washington of Duson; her godchildren, Nathan Washington of Lake Charles and D’Andre Malveaux of Lafayette; her nephew, Markus Washington of Rayne; her nieces, Shamone Washington and Franceta Wilson of Rayne and Deja Malbreaux of Lafayette; one great niece and nephew, Brooke Washington of Cankton, and Jace Sias of Rayne; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cassandra was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Goodwill; her father, Elridge Washington; and her brother, Nathan James Washington.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, at Greater Mt. Zion / Ambassador Ministries, Inc., from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. ,of Lafayette.