A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Catherine Schneider “Kitty” Hensgens, 84, who died September 28, 2017.

Fr. Louis Richard, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville will be officiating with Msgr. Charles Dubois, Fr. Mikel Polson, and Fr. Joseph Tran concelebrating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at Church Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum.

Kitty was born June 28, 1933 in the community of Shortbread near Iota, Louisiana. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School, one of 16.

Kitty’s life was dedicated to God, family and community spirit. She worked with her beloved Raymond at G & H Seed Company, only retiring with the birth of her first grandchild, Jim. She did not, however, retire from volunteer work. Kitty was a member of St. Michael’s Church, the Rosary Club, and the Red Bobbin Club. She also served as a member of the American Legion Hospital Pink ladies. She celebrated the family’s heritage at Germanfest. And, she partied with the Town Club Krewe of Revelers, serving as their Mardi Gras queen. The final tribute Kitty shared with Raymond was as the 2013 Community Foundation of Acadiana Leaders in Philanthropy for Acadia Parish.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Mixon and her husband James of Bunkie; and three sons: Wayne Hensgens and his wife Debbie of Crowley; Michael Hensgens and his wife Cathy of Lafayette; and, Mark Hensgens of New Orleans; her brother, Ray Schneider and his wife, Pat of Roberts Cove; seven grandchildren: Jim Mixon and his wife April of Crowley; Catherine Mixon Schendel and her husband Jarrod of Baton Rouge; Sam Mixon and his wife Jennifer of Crowley; Emily Hensgens Hudson and her husband Brad of Daphne, AL; Josef Hensgens and his wife Juliane of Baton Rouge; Patrick Hensgens of Crowley; and, Adam Hensgens of Lafayette; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Hensgens; her parents, Frank and Delia Green Schneider; her siblings, Henry Schneider, James Schneider, Ellen Thevis, John Dillard Schneider, Jeanette Pousson, Anthony Schneider, Lawrence Schneider, and F.J. Schneider.

Pallbearers will be her five grandsons: Jim Mixon, Sam Mixon, Josef Hensgens, Patrick Hensgens and Adam Hensgens; and, two grandsons-in-law, Jarrod Schendel and Brad Hudson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Schneider, Tim Armstrong, Chris Lyons, Brett Schneider, Duke Benoit, Jeanelle St. Andre, Pauline Handy, Tamara Winbush, Sylvia Monceaux, and Sharron Matte.

Altar servers will be Tray Hains, and Blake Smith. Catherine Schendel and Emily Hudson will be reading from Scripture. Gift bearers will be her great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to her care-givers, Janelle St. Andre, Pauline Handy, Sharon Mott, Sylvia Monceaux, and Tamara Winbush, as well as Dr. Mulraj Katira and Dr. Dale Leleux.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to any Acadia Parish Catholic Shool or Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Alzhiemer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.