Chad A. “Deuce” Villejoin

Wed, 10/23/2019 - 5:40pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Chad A. “Deuce” Villejoin, 36, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home in Crowley at 5:32 p.m.
Brother Gerard Morgan, from Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.
Burial will be held in the Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.
The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will continue until time of services.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Vernice “P.C.” and Bea Villejoin of Crowley; four step-sisters, Tessie Cooper and fiancé Bobby Cramer of Crowley, Shannon Schexneider of Mamou, Michelle and husband Perry Burney of Lafayette and Anjelle and husband Jimmy Mournier of Crowley; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Villejoin was preceded in death by his mother, Lucina Villejoin; two sisters, Patricia Ann Villejoin and Melinda Faye Seaux; his paternal grandparents, Lucille and Edward Villejoin; and his maternal grandparents, Ruth and James Clendenon.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

