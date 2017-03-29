RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, at a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Charles “Buster” Melancon Jr., 86, who died Wednesday March 29, 2017, at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Charleen Melancon of Carencro and Sharon Melancon LeTourneau and husband Paul of Boynton Beach, Florida; one son, Richard “Ricky” Melancon and wife Anna of Rayne; five grandchild, Lea Melancon, Lauren Melancon, Barrett Reed, Matthew LeTourneau and Ashley LeTourneau; one son-in-law, Allen Reed of Baton Rouge; and one brother, Bobby Melancon and wife Rita of Bossier City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Mae Richard Melancon; daughter, Cynthia Melancon Reed; father, Charles Melancon Sr.; and mother, Beatrice Arceneaux Melancon.

Pallbearers are Richard “Ricky” Melancon, Charleen Melancon, Sharon LeTourneau, Paul LeTourneau, Allen Reed, and Glenn Norrell.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Thursday March 30, from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.