Charles “C.L.” Broussard

Funeral services will be held Monday April 3, at 1 p.m. honoring the life of C.L. (Charles Lucius) Broussard, 86, who died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

A sergeant in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, he also served in the United States Army Reserve from 1953 to 1956, and was a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He received the American Spirit Honor Medal in 1951. A graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, he also attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute. He worked for Consolidated Western Steel Company before embarking on his 32-year career with Unocal.

He is survived by three sisters, Frances Bickham of Baton Rouge, Dolores (Dibby) B. Faulk of Abbeville and Florence (Flo) Rageur of Baton Rouge; his four children, Bill Broussard and his wife Cindy Landry Broussard, Kathy Broussard Bourgeois, Jules Broussard and his wife Marie Foret Broussard and Barbara Broussard Louviere and her husband Gerald; and 12 grandchildren Brandon Broussard and his wife Emily Theriot Broussard, Heath Broussard and his wife Rani Primeaux Broussard, Ryan Broussard and his wife Chrissy Marie Broussard, Lauren Trahan and her husband Jeremy Trahan, Joshua Broussard and his wife Katie Ortego Broussard, Jason Broussard and his wife Stacey Touchet Broussard, Andre Broussard, JP Bourgeois, Jessica Claire Bourgeois, Brennan Louviere, Taylor Louviere and Emma Louviere. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Anna Claire Broussard, Evan Broussard, Triston Daigle, Elise Broussard, Mason Hargrave and Emmie Broussard; niece, Leah Sonnier Bernard; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jules Joseph Broussard; mother, Marie Eunice LaSalle Broussard; sisters, Sister Marie Therese Broussard, Martha Marjorie Broussard, Thelma Heloise Broussard, Ruby Irene Broussard DeHart, Eunice B. Duchamp and Laurence (Lolo) B. Sonnier; brothers, Roy Felix (R.F.) Broussard and Andre Earl Broussard: and his son-in-law, Terry Bourgeois.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street, on Monday April 3, from 9 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service, with a rosary to be prayed at 11 a.m in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Elementary Capital Campaign or SOLT Haiti Mission, Attn: Max Wells, Fr. Glenn’s Haiti Mission, 600 SW 3rd Street, Pampano Beach, FL 33060.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.