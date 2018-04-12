A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Charles Daniel “Danny” Hebert, 64, who died at his home in Crowley Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, will officiate for the services.

Hebert was a long-time Crowley City Inspector and first-term Acadia Parish Police Juror.

A Crowley native and graduate of Crowley High School, Hebert had been involved in city government since 1992. He was elected to the Police Jury in October, 2015.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery

Mr. Hebert is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gloria Mouton Hebert; three daughters, Jeanne Marie Hebert Albarez and husband Brian of Opelousas, Antoinette Marie Hebert Jones and husband James of Opelousas, and Danielle Marie Romero and husband Brandon of Crowley; his mother, Ada Jagneaux Hebert of Crowley; two brothers, Wayne Anthony Hebert and James Randall “Randy” Hebert both of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Devin Hebert, Brook Hebert, Meghan Albarez, Brittany Hebert, Alexis Romero, Brandon “Slade” Romero and Brayden Romero; one sister-in-law, Barbara Mouton LaBorde and husband M.J. of Baton Rouge; and one brother-in-law, Russell Mouton of Crowley.

He is preceded in death by his father, A.J. Hebert; and one nephew, Tony Hebert.

Active pallbearers will be Tony Duhon, Russell Mouton, Devin Hebert, Brian Albarez, Brandon Romero, and James Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be, Slade Romero, Brayden Romero, Randy Hebert, Wayne Hebert.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc. of Crowley.