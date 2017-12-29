Charles Eaton “Beau” Guilbeau died Dec. 25, 2017, at the age of 63 in Gonzales.

Beau was born in Dallas, Texas, and as a youth lived with his family at various Air Force bases, including Alaska and California. Upon his father’s retirement from the Air Force, the family first moved to Florida and then to Crowley.

He spent many summers in the country with his grandmother in Branch, where he helped milk cows on a neighbor’s dairy farm. It was during those summers that he watched his grandma make hog-head cheese and developed a lifetime love of the Cajun delicacy.

Beau graduated in 1972 from Crowley HighSchool. He worked for 35 years as a piping designer in Houston, Texas, Baton Rouge and Geismar, settling in Gonzales with his wife and two children.

He enjoyed spending his non-working days hunting and fishing with family and friends, or with his best furry friend, Belle.

Beau was an accomplished fly-tyer, reloader, cutler, and painter of Louisiana nature. He was always up for watching a great Western film or sharing his most recent Boudreaux-and-Thibodeaux joke. He thoroughly enjoyed cooking, especially his signature chicken gizzard soup.

Beau is survived by his sister Marlene Guilbeau Davis and nephew Chase Fuller, of Austin, Texas; son Lee Taylor Guilbeau and daughter-in-law, Kurara Kiriyama Guilbeau of Baton Rouge; daughter Kelly Green Guilbeau of Grinnell, Iowa; one grandson, Rex Shun Kiriyama Guilbeau; and former spouse, Julia Green Guilbeau of Baton Rouge.

He is predeceased by his parents, Col. Lee J. Guilbeau and Ruth Martin Guilbeau.

Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Saturday, Dec. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. and celebration of life at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society (tinyurl.com/beauguilbeau) in honor of Beau’s love for the outdoors