RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Charles Howard Hamilton, 88, who died Thursday, Aug. 23, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Rev. Maxwell, pastor of Indian Bayou United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Bahm Hamilton of Rayne; a son, David Hamilton and spouse Charlene Trahan Hamilton of Lafayette; a daughter, Jane Hamilton of Rayne; daughter-in-law, Diane Kogel Hamilton of Central; granddaughter, Taylor Hamilton and fiance' Adam Chauvin of Lafayette; grandson, Carter Hamilton of Lafayette; two sisters, Francis Hamilton Jordan of Mobile, AL, and Elizabeth Hamilton Denny of Mena, AR; and two sisters-in-law, Blanch Hamilton of Baton Rouge and Honey Hamilton of Pensacola, FL.

He was preceded in death by his son, William "Bill" E. Hamilton; parents, James Hamilton and Cleo Thompson Hamilton; and two brothers, Fred Hamilton and Ray Hamilton.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, August 26, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Monday, August 27, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

