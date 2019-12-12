Charles L. Hanks Jr., 54, born on June 16, 1965, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resided.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Ladyblu Hanks; his children, Laura H. Condley and husband Greg, Ethan Hanks, Isaac Hanks, Charles Hanks III, Chelsea Hanks, Gabrielle Hanks and Eleasia Doré; three grandchildren, Evan Firmin, Aubrey Firmin and Zachary Firman; his mother, Gerladine “Geri” Pilcher Hanks; brothers, Todd Hanks and wife Susanne, Johnathan Hanks, and Gerami Hanks and wife Kissie Lanthier Hanks; and his sister, Cathy H. Scott.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Charles L. Hanks Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Oural and Olite Hanks; and his maternal grandparents, Amos and Evelyn Pilcher.

Chuck was a Gospel music minister for 20-plus years, mainly in the Oklahoma area.

By profession a commercial and residential painter and carpenter, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.