Charles L. Hanks Jr.
Charles L. Hanks Jr., 54, born on June 16, 1965, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resided.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Ladyblu Hanks; his children, Laura H. Condley and husband Greg, Ethan Hanks, Isaac Hanks, Charles Hanks III, Chelsea Hanks, Gabrielle Hanks and Eleasia Doré; three grandchildren, Evan Firmin, Aubrey Firmin and Zachary Firman; his mother, Gerladine “Geri” Pilcher Hanks; brothers, Todd Hanks and wife Susanne, Johnathan Hanks, and Gerami Hanks and wife Kissie Lanthier Hanks; and his sister, Cathy H. Scott.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Charles L. Hanks Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Oural and Olite Hanks; and his maternal grandparents, Amos and Evelyn Pilcher.
Chuck was a Gospel music minister for 20-plus years, mainly in the Oklahoma area.
By profession a commercial and residential painter and carpenter, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.