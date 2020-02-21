Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Charles W. Henny.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Charles W. Henny was born on Aug. 24, 1939, to the late William Henny and Hazel Batiste Henny. On Feb. 12, 2020, he was called home by our Heavenly Father.

Charles was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was employed by and retired from Conoco. He later moved his place of employment to Christian Village Nursing Home and retired.

He was a great role model for young children. He loved raising horses and inviting family, children, and friends to come out and ride.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving sons, Brian A. Henny Sr. and Charles A. Henny Sr. (Theresa); three grandchildren, Charles A. Henny Jr. (Jessica), Brian A. Henny Jr, (Charlisa), both of Crowley, and Michael Guidry of Rayne; seven great-grandchildren, Khailyn Henny, Charles A. Henny III, Paris Henny, Chance Henny, Caidence Henny, Brian A. Henny III, Calea Boutte Crowley; two sisters, Willie Mae Bias (Otis) and Laura Joseph of Crowley; one sister-in-law, Verlie Garrick (Gerald Sr.); along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Charles W. Henny was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Joseph Henny; parents, William and Hazel Batiste Henny; one brother, Vincent Henny; four sisters, Stella Henny Arceneaux, Beatrice Henny Johnson, Alma Henny Joseph and Hilda Henny Spencer.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.