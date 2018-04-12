Charlotte Stakes Primeaux

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Charlotte Ann Stakes Primeaux, 70, who died Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Crowley.

Pastor Larry Evans of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Primeaux was employed at the Acadia Parish Library for 30 years as a Library Clerk. She was also an active member of the Woodman of the World, and enjoyed a good game of bingo and spending time with her three cats and her dog.

She was survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Harry Primeaux Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edmonia Winn Stakes; one sister, Mae Rose Curtis; and three brothers, Arthur Ray Stakes, E.J. Stakes, and Robert Stakes.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.