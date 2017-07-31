A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Charlotte Toups Milton, 54, who died Monday, July 31, 2017 at 6:20 a.m. in Crowley surrounded by her loving family after a long, valiant fight with cancer.

Charlotte was a devoted Catholic and felt a particular closeness to the Virgin Mary. She worked with children for over ten years at St. Michael Catholic School and truly loved her work there. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services with Fr. Marshall Boulet concelebrating. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday by Deacon Dan Didier at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 33 years, Greg Milton of Crowley; one daughter, Allison Milton Gary and her husband Blaine of Rayne; one son, Nicholas Milton of Crowley; two grandchildren, Avery Jane Gary and Fisher Joseph Gary; one sister Patricia Toups Helo and husband Robert of Crowley; one brother, Dale Lyons and his wife Melody of Erath; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Dolores Hargrave Toups; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Amanthe Toups and her maternal grandparents, Eustice and Gladys Hargrave.

Pallbearers will be Blaine Gary, Robert Helo, Andre’ Doguet, Seth Abshire, Mark Jones and Steve Lambousy; honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Milton, Dale Lyons and Kevin Flash.

Charlotte’s family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Deborah Johnson and her nurse, Connie Taylor, for their years of care during her cancer treatments. Also, many thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, particularly her nurse, Amy Faul.

