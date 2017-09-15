A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Charlotte Venable Hartwell, 57, who died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Gueydan Cemetery with Reverend Jason Vidrine officiating the services.

Charlotte was a teacher at Jesse Owens Elementary School for 35 years and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas organization.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mike Hartwell of Gueydan; one son, Colton Hartwell of Gueydan; one sister, Rachelle Rachelle of Lafayette; and one brother, Charles Beller of Estherwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Venable and the former Salina Benoit; one sister, Jackie Huval; and one brother, George Beller.

At the family’s request, visiting hours were observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Visiting hours resume on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 8 a.m. until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, (337) 536-6124 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Venable family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.