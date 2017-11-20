A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Ann Cheryl Miller Cart, 71, who died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiate for the services. The family is requesting that visiting hours be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in Frey Cemetery.

Mrs. Cart is survived by her husband Barry Cart of Iota; two daughters, Jessica Freeland and her husband Brett, and Rochelle Sharp, both of Bartow, Fl.; one son, Brent Cart and his wife Rachel of Iota; one brother, Glen Bennett Miller and his wife Mary Ann of Houston, Texas; and five grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Freeland of Bartow, FL, Katie Sharp of Bartow, FL, and Tyler and Olivia Cart of Iota.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennett and Elsie Ardoin Miller.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Miles Perret Cancer Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Lafayette, LA 70508.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.