RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, during a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne for Christina "Tina" Berken Hornsby, 95, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Leo IV Church Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Aaron Melancon, Pastor of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Duson, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Christina “Tina” Berken Hornsby was a devout Catholic, having served as a parishioner of St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove and St. Edmond Catholic Church in Branch. She was a member of the St. Leo Altar Society, St. Edmond Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Lawrence Adoration Chapel, Neighborhood Rosary Group, St. Leo Church Choir, Home Demonstration Member and was a Eucharistic Minister for shut-ins in St. Leo Parish and Eucharistic Minister to the residents of Southwind Nursing Home. She also served as their Altar Preparer for masses and recited the rosary often with the residents. She was also a member of the Germanfest Choir, participating every year at the Germanfest in an effort to show her love for her German heritage.

Tina was the most loving, selfless, devout Catholic lady, and anyone you meet will say she was such a pillar of the St. Leo Catholic Church community and her presence will be missed forever. She was always willing to help anyone and everyone and up until the time of her death, was still praying with her rosary groups, attending mass as often as possible and always ready for an invite to go anywhere. She was fortunate to have so many loved ones (sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc.), who were always inviting her to tag along with them on their outings. She never said no and always had that huge smile, laughing and enjoying every single minute!

Tina was an avid fan of Notre Dame football games and her beloved Astros baseball team. She was fortunate to attend practically every home game of the Notre Dame Pios being a season ticket holder, and was also fortunate to travel many times to Houston to watch the Astros play. Nothing kept this die hard fan from her Notre Dame football games or her Astros baseball games!

She was the most wonderful mother, having raised her eight children with kind , compassionate and loving ways, with her prayer book nearby and rosary in hand, always reminding them and making sure they knew the Lord. She had a special devotion to Mother Mary and we all know she is basking in the glory of our Lord at her eternal resting place with Mother Mary, all the Angels and Saints, and enjoying seeing all her loved ones who have passed before her.

Survivors include seven children, Gregory Hornsby and spouse Brenda of Lake Arthur, Cindy Hornsby Landry and spouse Kelly of Lafayette, Diana Hornsby Ronkartz and spouse Greg of Mowata, Larry Hornsby and spouse Sandra of Duson, Barry Hornsby and spouse Tammy of Lafayette, Jude Hornsby and spouse Monica of Lafayette, Wayne Hornsby and spouse Jody of Roberts Cove; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Josephine Berken Thevis and Rita Berken Hoffpauir; two sisters-in-law, Marie T. Berken and Brenda B. Smith; and a brother-in-law, Jesse Harrington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everd Simon Hornsby; son, Anthony J. Hornsby; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Ardoin Hornsby; grandson, Timothy B. Hornsby; great-grandson, Collin Hornsby; parents, John Casper Berken and Thecla Thevis Berken; four brothers, Al Berken, Herman Berken, Vincent Berken and Reinie Berken; four sisters, Elizabeth Berken Klein, Angela Berken Leger, Mary Berken Harrington and Anne Louise Berken; four sisters-in-law, Shirley H. Larriviere, Marjorie H. Bajat, Elvina Berken and Leona B. Smaihall; and six brothers-in-law, Charlie Klein, Robert Leger, Anthony Thevis, Jesse Hoffpauir, George Larriviere and Antoine Bajot Jr..

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.