RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Christopher John Comeaux, 19, who died Saturday February 10, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospice-Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, Pastor of Immaculate Conception in Washington, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Fr. Christopher Cambre, and Fr. Sam Fontana will be con-celebrants.

Survivors include parents, John Robert Comeaux and Jill Hebert Comeaux of Rayne, 9 siblings Mitchell Hebert, Kerrie Comeaux, Krystian Comeaux, Jordan Comeaux, Brianna Comeaux, Cady Comeaux, Lane Comeaux, Mikalyn Comeaux, Ian Comeaux all of Rayne, maternal grandparents, Raymond Hebert and Karen Creduer Hebert of Rayne, paternal grandfather, Charles Peter Comeaux of Rayne, eight uncles, Charles Jude Comeaux and wife Tara of Rayne, Joel Comeaux and wife Donna of Branch, Jason Comeaux and wife Akiko of Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Jeremy Comeaux and wife Marisa of Houston, TX, Jody Comeaux of San Diego, CA, Phil Hebert and wife Kim of Rayne, Matt Hebert and wife Toni of Rayne, Nicholas "Nick" Hebert of Milton, godfather, Mitch Hebert, godmother, Shelia Hebert, godchild, Blakelyn Stelly of Branch.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Mary Annette Mier Comeaux, paternal great grandparents, Louis Mier, Sr. and Harriet Schexnider Mier, paternal great grandparents, Melcar Comeaux and Olga Barrilleaux Comeaux, maternal great grandparents, Cleveland Paul Creduer and Ruby Dugas Credeur, maternal great grandparents, Leland Paul Hebert, Sr. and Hildegarde Zaunbrecher Hebert, cousin, Kaelan Hebert, aunt, Mary Celeste Puyau Hebert.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

