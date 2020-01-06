Article Image Alt Text

RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Christy Lynn Doucet Alleman, 43, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Gary Schexnayder will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM, with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM in the funeral home.

A lifelong resident of Rayne, Christy owned and operated a landscape business. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Morgan Elizabeth Alleman of Rayne, and Graci Rose Alleman of Rayne; son, Logan James Alleman of Rayne; parents, James Roger Doucet and Betty Jean Comeaux Doucet; sister, Tessa Guidry and husband, David of Rayne; and brother, Jason Doucet.

Preceding Christy in death were her grandparents, Asa and Rosa Mae Comeaux, and Emick and Evelina Doucet.

