Clara Mae Morel Faulk passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Mrs. Faulk was born in New Roads on Aug. 23, 1923, and spent much of her life in Crowley, where she retired as an elementary teacher in the public school system. Family and friends will miss her loving ways and her sense of humor.

Survivors include two children, Catherine Sobba Green of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Donald Henry Sobba of Lafayette; and a brother, Arthur A. Morel of Santa Barbara, California.

Mrs. Faulk is also survived by seven grandchildren: Sean H. Green, Aaron T. Green, Nathaniel B. Green; Claire Sobba Dadic, Stephanie Sobba Cloninger, Michelle Sobba, and David Sobba; and six great-grandchildren. Survivors also include two stepchildren, Kay Woodard and John H. Faulk Jr.; and three step-grandchildren, Barbara Faulk Bruchhause, Allison Faulk, Maggie Faulk Deville; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Clara Mae Morel Faulk was preceded in death by her first husband, Loris Henry Sobba; and her second husband, John H. Faulk. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph Felix Morel Sr., and Theresa Bergeron Morel; and two brothers, Joseph Huey Morel and Joseph Felix Morel.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mrs. Faulk’s name to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley, or the American Parkinson Disease Association.

A memorial service will be held in Crowley at a later date.