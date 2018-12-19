RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Claude E. Simon, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 8:10 A.M. at the Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Maurice.

Fr. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, 9:30 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock in the evening on Thursday in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include two sons, David and wife, Bonnie Simon of Rayne, Dennis Simon of Sunset; two daughters, Beth Mouton of Mire and Mary Menard of Rayne; six grandchildren, Crystal Godeaux, Venessa Simon, Shaun Simon, Mandy Simon, Michael Prejean and Donnafa Prejean; fifteen great-grandchildren, Audrey Young, Alex Young, Corbin Simon, Justice Williams, Carter Savoy, Andrew Savoy, Grace Simon, Carlie Simon, Callie Simon, Emily Simon, Keagan Prejean, Payton Prejean, Hannah Prejean, Lance Romero, and Jared Racca; three nieces, Lydia Pellissier, Leona Pellissier and Velma Simon.

Mr. Simon was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Arceneaux Simon; one son-in-law, Raphael Menard; his parents, Lastie and Dorisse R. Simon; two sisters, Claudia Breaux and Alice Fontenot.

