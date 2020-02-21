Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Clifton Joseph Owens, 93, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Mr. Owens worked for Stamm-Scheele in Rayne for many years before going to work for the City of Rayne as the Plant Operator until his retirement.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne. He loved working in his garden and growing vegetables.

Survivors include his step-daughter, Mary Adolie Matthews and spouse Wilfred of Crowley; three step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Eleanor Hebert Owens; father, Ovignac Owens; mother, Nola Domingue Owens; sister, Bernice Owens Credeur; sister, Edith Owens Sonnier; brother, Clyde Owens; and two step-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.