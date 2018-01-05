Funeral services will be held for Clotis “Blue” Pormier, 93, at Roberts Cove Church of Christ at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, with Brother Derek Richard and Brother Jack Harris officiating.

Visitation will begin in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel on Friday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service.

Interment will follow the church service and will be in Kie Hebert Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Mr. Pormier passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Mr. Pormier is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Lucille L. Pormier of Rayne; children, Eileen Hall-Stark and husband Shiel Louis Stark of Baytown, Texas, Sylvia Scherr and husband Edward of Roberts Cove, and Michael Pormier of Roberts Cove; grandchildren, Angel LeJeune, Craig Lee Hall, Denice Stillman, Eric Wayne Hall, Hollie Wyatt and Mistie Pormier; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Louise Lawrence of Baytown, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Molear Pormier and Clovinia Mendoza Pormier; son, Rogers Pormier; brothers, Houston Pormier, Molear Pormier Jr. and Chester Pormier; sisters, Hazel Kibodeaux and Moteal Cormier.

Pallbearers will be Eric Wayne Hall, Craig Lee Hall, Gary Lee Hall, Michael Wyatt, Josh LeJeune and John LeJeune.

Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Lynn Scherr, Shiel Louis Stark and Donald Ray Harris.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Pormier’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.