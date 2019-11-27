Clyde Pierre Broussard

April 2, 1947 ~ Nov. 24, 2019

Clyde passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

He grew up an athletic farm boy in Kaplan and Crowley, where he excelled in football and baseball. He graduated from USL and moved to Houston shortly thereafter. He enjoyed a lengthy career in computer systems and programming, which took him to NASA and Hughes Tool. He eventually found his career home at S&B Engineers and Constructors, where he worked for 37 plus years.

He had a passion for youth sports and coached both of his sons, Chad and Brian. He left his mark on the many youth that he coached over the years. He was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time at the lake in Livingston, as well as cooking and crawfish boils.

His passions continued as he enjoyed following and watching his grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Chase, Grace, Sydney and Emily, in sports.

He spent his final years in Lucas, Texas, close to his sons and grandchildren.