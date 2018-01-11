Connie Pousson

November 10, 1929

-November 30, 2017

Cornelia Elizabeth Pousson Watson died on Nov. 30, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was surrounded in love by her family and friends. Her body was taken, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all of those who loved this beautiful woman.

Connie will be remembered for her beauty and grace, her talent in cooking, her sense of style in fashion and decorating, her free spirit, her forward thinking in healthy eating, and her child-like joy in her approach to life. Her sense of humor was unmatched in its quickness and lightheartedness. We, her children, grandchildren, and sons–in- law will never forget her example of faith. Throughout the struggles in life, she always trusted God. We are honored to call her Mom and Grammy, and grateful for the blessings she brought to our lives.

Connie is survived by her two daughters: Stephanie and Claire; her grandchildren: Warren, Chris and Kelly; her great-grandchildren Jamal, Mia, and Brody; and her sons- in-law Craig and Dave.

She was reunited with her son, Warren Swann, the moment she passed from this life into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

A memorial mass will be held in Connie’s honor on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in downtown Lake Charles on Bilbo Street. There will be a reception in the church hall following the Mass.