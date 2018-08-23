Conny Joseph Trahan

Conny Joseph Trahan

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 9:41am
Thursday, August 23, 2018

HOUMA - Conny Joseph Trahan, 65, of Bourg, passed away on August 17, 2018.
Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 25, from noon until 2 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Laurents Trahan; son, Keith Trahan and wife Erica; grandchildren, Eric (Meaghan), Aaron and Rylee Trahan; great-grandson, Nathan Trahan; siblings, Paul (Peggy) Trahan, Dale (Dianne) Trahan, Kim Trahan, Todd (Sue) Trahan, and Tammy (Chad) Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beldon and Betty Trahan; and grandparents, Morris and Marie LeJeune and Amilcar and Edith Trahan.
Conny was employed by Badger Oil Corporation. He was an avid traditional bow hunter, knife maker, devoted husband, loving father and Papa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Bird Perkins of TGMC in honor of Conny.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue was in charge of arrangements.

