A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 29, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Conrad Hebert, 40, who passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

He is survived by four children, Alex Seth Hebert, Zoie Claire Hebert, Carlie Beth Hebert, and Caden Ross Hebert. all of Crowley; his significant other, Susan Sullivan; his father, Wilbert John Hebert and friend Linda Matthews of Crowley; two brothers, Jonathan “Knew” Hebert and wife Stephanie of Crowley, and John Blake Hebert and wife Nicki of Crowley; six uncles, Darrel Lantier and wife Brenda, Ray Lantier and wife Denise, Danny Lantier, Bobby Matthews, and Douglas Bourqe Sr. and wife Lisa; two aunts, Kitty Sue Trahan and Linda Matthews; four nieces, Bracie Hebert, Zailey Smith, Erika Hebert and Brooklyn Hebert; one nephew, Brett Hebert; and one great-nephew, Drake Spell.

Conrad is preceded in death by his mother, Mona Rose Lantier Hebert; his paternal grandmother, Mildred Hebert; and his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Mary Gillian Lantier.

His pallbearers will be Jonathan Hebert, John Blake Hebert, Brett Hebert, Chet Hannon, Ray Lantier, and Darrel Lantier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Hebert and Douglas Bourque Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.