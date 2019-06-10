Constance Andlovic Staravek

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Constance Andlovic Stavarek, 95, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home in Crowley.

Fr. Brent Smith will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Mausoleum.

She is survived by one daughter, Suzan S. Croughan and husband Timothy of Crowley; two sons, William John Stavarek II and wife Elenore of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and David Frank Stavarek and wife Patricia of Sacramento, California; five grandchildren, Peter William Croughan, William David Croughan, Carolyn Marie Benedetto and husband Patrick, Theodore Wall Stavarek, and Angie Miller;

She is preceded in death by her husband, William John Stavarek Sr.; and her parents, Frank and Gladys Moore Andlovic.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Thelma, Geri, Lynette, Melba, Marie, Dawn, and Terri for the exceptional care they rendered to Mrs. Constance. The family would also like to thank Dr. Stringfellow and Lamm Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Crowley.