Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Cora Lee Johnson Smith, 85, who died March 2, 2018 in Crowley.

Rev. Loyd Singley and Rev. Randy Trahan will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 4:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Richard.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Smith, Jr. of Crowley; three daughters, Karleen J. Wyble and her husband Carroll of Port Barre, Carla J. Lakier and her husband Eddie of Houston, and Marla J. Williams and her husband Danny of Houston; three sons, Garland Brent Johnson and his wife Debbie of Houston, Jeffery Johnson and his wife Stephanie of Houston, and Brandon Johnson and his wife Megan of Crowley; one sister, Barbara W. Harris of Sunset; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her first husband, Jeff Johnson; her parents, Arthur and Mary Olla Hebert Winn; three sisters, Diane Perez, Mary Savoie, and Iva Mae Dunlap; and two brothers, Huey and J.T. “Pete” Winn.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.