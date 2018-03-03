A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Corliss Leger Myers, 63, who died Wednesday, Feb. 28, at her home in Iota.

Fr. Jude Thierry will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by two sisters, Sherry Richard and husband Louis of Jennings, and Monica Fabacher and husband Kenneth of Iota; one brother, James R. “Cage” Leger of Iota; two nieces, Dana Smith and husband O’Neal of Jennings and Rebekah Richard of Iota; two nephews, Daniel Richard and his wife Trish of Indian Bayou, and Benjamin Richard of Iota; and four great nieces, Rachel Sparks, Allison Matthews, Aster Bellard, and Aubrey Richard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Myers; her parents, James Elton and Cecelia Andrepont Leger; and one sister, Janet Richard.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Richard, Benjamin Richard, Josh Randall, Cory Bellard, O’Neal Smith, and Jude Matthews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.