Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota for Corrine Ann Deshotel, 63, who died Friday, March 2, 2018 at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Pastor Kevin Colson of Grace Community Baptist Church will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Iota Cemetery.

Mrs. Deshotel is survived by her loving husband, Terrell J. Deshotel of Iota; seven daughters, Bobbie Jeffers of Iota, Brandy Myers and her husband Roger Boyd of Gueydan, Belinda Myers and her husband Feliciano Arriaga of Iota, Bernadine Deshotel and her husband Jay Warren of Iota, Ida Whetstone and her husband Troy of Westlake, Monique Touchet and her husband Lance of Gueydan, and Shalonda Myers of Iota; six sons, Brad Myers and his wife Natasha of Yuma, CO, John Guidry and his wife Erin of Gueydan, T.J. Deshotel, Steven McFarlin, Shane McFarlin, and A.J. LeJeune all of Jennings; thirty-five grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Colise and Lillian Carrier LeJeune; two sisters, Grace LeJeune Regan, and Elizabeth LeJeune Deshotel; one brother, Joseph Lejeune and one infant brother; one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota