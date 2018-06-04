Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Curvis Joseph Cradeur, 86, who died May 31, 2018, at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

The family requested visiting hours to be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A rosary was recited by his great-grandchildren at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Interment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Cradeur was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in the oilfield for 45 years. Curvis was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace Hargrave Cradeur of Crowley; one son, Clint Cradeur and wife Torrie of Crowley; one daughter, Felecia Sonnier and husband Ricky of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren, Andrea Cross and husband David of Pensacola, Florida, Chase Cradeur and wife Dana of San Antonio, Texas, Chad Cradeur and wife Kai of Crowley, and John Michael Sonnier of Pensacola; and 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, Zachary, Joseph, Anthony, Grace, Jacob, Daniel, David and Elijah Cross, Aurbrey and Charlotte Cradeur.

Mr. Cradeur is preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Melanie Cormier Cradeur; and one sister, Lily Mae Leger.

Pallbearers were Chase Cradeur, Chad Cradeur, John Michael Sonnier, Andrew Cross, Benjamin Cross and Zachary Cross.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.