Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Dallas F. Hebert, 81, who passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 3:22 p.m. at his home in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Pearlie M. Hebert of Crowley; four daughters, Marie and husband Blue LeMeilleur of Crowley, Pamela and husband Lynn Canino of Mire, Kimberly Doucet of Crowley and Christine and husband Clifford Bonin of Jennings; two sons, Marcus and Ricky Hebert, both of Crowley; one brother, Johnny and wife Flo Hebert of Gueydan; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Hebert of Duson and Leona Hebert of Gueydan; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Mr. Hebert was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Marie L. Hebert; four brothers, Wilsey Hebert, Boatner Hebert, Paul Hebert and Andrus Hebert.

Mr. Hebert’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Stephen Cannon and his nurse, Kayla Miller, and all at Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for all the special care that was given to him.

