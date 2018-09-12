A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Daniel Lantier, 81, who passed away at his son’s home in Morse on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at 10:35 a.m.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St Michael Chapel in Egan, will be officiating the services.

Burial will be held in the North Hanks Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 7 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three sons, Darrell and wife Brenda Lantier of Mire, Daniel Joseph Lantier Jr. of Crowley, and Ray Gene and wife Denise Lantier of Lyons Point; one son-in-law, John Hebert of Crowley; one brother, Calvin Lantier of Lafayette; one sister, Josie Clark of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Stephanie, John Blake and wife Nicki Hebert, Conrad Hebert and companion Susan Sullivan, Ashley Lantier, Erik Del Rio, Chantel Nicole (Nicki) and husband Kenny Primeaux, Blayre Lantier and fiancé Bryson Rosinski, and Blaze Lantier and girlfriend Kayme Kibodeaux; 11 great-grandchildren, Bracie Hebert and fiancé Blake Spell, Brett Hebert and fiancé Alexis Woodward, Alex Hebert, Zoie Hebert, Carlie Hebert, Caden Hebert, Lane Primeaux, Brianna Primeaux, Erika Hebert, Brooklyn Hebert and Zailey Smith; and one great-great-grandson, Drake Spell.

Mr. Lantier was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Gilliam Lantier; one daughter, Mona Rose Hebert; his parents, Louis and Belzire G. Lantier; four sisters, Lurnice and husband Isaac Domingue, Dora Mae and husband Loray Dugas, Birdie and husband Wilfred Dupre, Laura Dean and husband John Earl Cormier; one brother-in-law, Huey Clark; and one sister-in-law, Addie Lantier.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Lamm Hospice and Home Health. The family would also like to extend a thank you to Krystal Hargrave and, a very special thanks to Marisa Sonnier, Sheryl Trahan and Melissa Leger. And to Mr. Lantier’s caregivers, Ramona LeJeune, Donna Roy and Heidi Credeur for their wonderful care and compassion they gave to him during his illness.

Pallbearers for the service will be Blaze, Blake, Kenny, Jonathan, Bryson and Brett.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Conrad Hebert and Erik Del Rio.

