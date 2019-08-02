ALPHA: Nov. 14, 1965

OMEGA: July 30, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 417 W. Third St., Crowley, for Mr. Darrell “Breeze” Joseph Bellard, 53, with the visitation beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Darrell was born to Henry Bellard Sr. and Maudry Citizen Bellard on Nov. 14, 1965. God’s Angels ascended at Encore on July 30, 2019, and took Darrell to his heavenly home.

He leaves in God’s hands his precious daughter, Je’kera C. Brock-Bellard of Houston, Texas; his loving mother, Maudry C. Bellard of Crowley; a special son, Isaiah Adams of Houston, Texas; two brothers, John Daniel (Sandra) Bellard and Henry Bellard Jr. of Crowley; five sisters, Brunella Bellard of Lafayette, Barbara (Larry Sr.) Boutte, Isalee (Danny Sr.) Malbrough of Crowley, Stephanie (Jeffery) Garrett of Cypress, Texas, and Rochelle Bellard of Crowley; five nieces, Monique Bellard of Baton Rouge, Monica (Wees Sr.) Love of Forney, Texas, special niece Lakersha Jones of McKinney, Texas, Taylor Marie Malbrough and Marissa Boutte of Crowley; four nephews, Lloyd “Trey” Jones (godchild) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Larry Boutte Jr. of Crowley, Danny Malbrough Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Damon Malbrough of Maurice; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; his companion Candace Victoria of Sugarland, Texas; his goddaughter, Lequitta Hollier of Houston, Texas; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Bellard Sr.; his paternal grandparents Etienne Sr. and Ella Handy Bellard; his maternal grandparents Oscar Jr. and Edolia Leger Citizen; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.