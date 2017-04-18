Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Darrell John Stutes Sr., 68, who died Saturday April 15, 2017, at his residence in Hammond.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Cemetery New in Church Point.

Bishop Sam Jacobs Emeritus Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux of will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include loving wife of 47 years, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond; two daughters, Anne Stutes Matthews and husband Fred Matthews of Baton Rouge and Christine Stutes of Hammond; son, Darrell “Johnny” Stutes Jr. and wife Cinia Kilbert Stutes of Hammond; six grandchildren, Andrew Matthews, Jack Matthews, Caroline Matthews, Emily Matthews, Chloe Stutes and Jacob Stutes; mother, Gladys Bourque Stutes of Rayne; three sisters, Ellen M. Stutes of Rayne, Shirley Stutes Cook and husband Dave Cook of Baton Rouge and Annette Stutes Bruner of Rayne; two brothers, Richard D. Stutes and friend Baina Ryder of Youngsville, Charles J. Stutes and wife Elizabeth of Lydia; mother-in-law, Betty Ann Guidry Bush of Rayne; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Liz” Bush Mooney and husband Mike of Rayne; two brothers-in-law, James “Jim” Bush Jr. of Rayne and David Bush and wife Sandy of Rayne; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by son, Benjamin “Ben” James Stutes; father, Joseph Wilbert “Joe” Stutes; father-in-law, Dr. James R. Bush Sr.; brother-in-law, Jerome Bush; and nephew, Derek Bush.

Darrell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend was a man of tremendous faith who always put family first and was known by all for his humble character and honest work ethic. His love of God and “The Truth” was his foundation. He was the best, a truly spiritual person.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.