Rayne - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for David Antoine Broussard, 24, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Born in Miami, Florida on August 30, 1994, David grew up in Sarasota, Florida. David graduated from Riverview High School in 2013, where he was on the Sarasota Crew team and a graduate of the IB program. He went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude in International Business from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

David was loved by his friends and family and will be remembered for his sense of humor, his willingness to help others, and his love of family, friends, good food, and LSU, Saints, and Dolphins football.

David is survived by his parents, Dr. Wilson A. “Tony” Broussard and Kandie Alonzo Broussard, and his sister Katherine. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Kara Cramsie.

His surviving family members include: aunts and uncles Marie Janice Broussard of Galveston, TX; Judy and Bud Gautreaux of Rayne; Brenda (godmother) and Jim Gisclair of Alpharetta, GA; and Johnelle and Tom Piedlow of Jacksonville, FL; cousins Judd (godfather), Jami, Madeline and Nicholas Gautreaux, Angie and Ryan Trahan, Angelle and Ava Bourgeois; Michael Clement, Robert Gassiot, Michele Clement, John and Annette Gisclair, Julie and Mark Cartee, Jim and Nicole Gisclair, Steve Gisclair, Bill and Brian Gisclair-Sullivan, and Suzanne, Frank, Max, Jake, Sarah and Charlotte Thomas.

David was predeceased in death by his grandparents, Wilson A. “Big Bruce” and Louella Angelle Broussard; aunt, JoAnne Broussard; and grandparents, John and Mildred Radoste Alonzo.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Memorial Mass and will conduct the memorial services.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contribution can be made in David Antoine Broussard’s name in lieu of flowers, please celebrate David’s life by making a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, https://www.ccalliance.org/donate, or Nazareth Farm in West Virginia, a Catholic community which transforms lives through a service-retreat experience that is devoted to living out the Gospel message through the cornerstones of community, simplicity, prayer, and service, at https://www.nazarethfarm.org/donate/.

