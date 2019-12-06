Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene for David E. Ashby Jr., 67, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 8:22 p.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

David is a graduate of Crowley High School. He enjoyed hunting, played guitar and sang in Southern Lights Gospel Group. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his time with his grandchildren.

Rev. Barry Stephens, pastor of Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to service time with all visitation at the Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene.

Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cindy Sarver Ashby of Crowley; one daughter, Allison Ashby of Crowley; one son, Scott David Ashby and wife Jacy of Crowley; three grandchildren, Joey David Ashby, Sawyer Grace Ashby and Elijah David Ashby; his father, David E. Ashby Sr. of Crowley; three sisters, Sue Spell and husband Ricky of Crowley, Evelyn Spaetgens of Abbeville and Frances Eversole of Florida; one brother, Charles Ashby and wife Cynthia of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Walterine Faulk Ashby; and his stepmother, Opal Benoit Ashby.

Pallbearers will be Joey Ashby, Chuck Ashby, Cody Ashby, Casey Ashby, Charles Sarver and Stephen Sarver.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.