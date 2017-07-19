Graveside Services will be held for David Lee Brown, 79, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the Crowley City Cemetery with Rev. Robert Morales and Rev. Karl Stoute officiating. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held with Mr. Brown’s family and friends following the graveside service at the Southwind Nursing and Rehab Activity Center. Mr. Brown passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center in Crowley, LA.

Mr. Brown is survived by three daughters, Angela and James Taylor, Maria and Wade Young and Miranda and Brett Mire all of Egan, LA; seven grandchildren, Bethany, D. J., Jonathan, Kristina, Haley, Dustin and Zachary; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Rylee, Kenzie, Adisyn, Hadley and Jordyn; brother, Clarence Brown and his wife, Ora-Lee of Crowley, LA; three sisters, Katleen Miller of Iota, LA, Lorbell Brown of Morse, LA and Millie Brown of Crowley, LA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Brown; parents, Edward and Rosie Brown; brother, Walter Brown; sisters, Alice Mae Weldon and Noralee Schexnayder.

Pallbearers will be James Taylor, Brett Mire, D.J. Meche, Jonathan Young, Zachary Mire and Dustin Meche.

Mr. Brown’s family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for their compassion and exceptional care provided by Marissa Sonnier and Courtney Hebert; also special thanks to Southwind Nursing and Rehab Facility and Staff.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Brown’s family online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC -Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.