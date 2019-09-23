Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for David Wayne Frugé, 72, who died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum in Crowley.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Broadmoor Boulevard.

David Frugé was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Crowley to Daniel Joseph Frugé and Yvonne Sigur Frugé.

He married the former Deborah Marie Kneidinger on June 7, 1969, in Jeanerette. David worked 33 years with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, serving as field supervisor of the Lafayette Ecological Services field office.

He retired in 2003 then worked for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources as director of the Coastal Management Division, retiring in 2013. He headed up the then-newly formed Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Program.

He also was named “Conservationist of the Year” by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

David is survived by his siblings, Richard D. Frugé (Christine) of Lafayette, Michael A. Frugé (Donna) of Crowley, Leah Denise Frugé Mire (Michael) of Broussard, and Philip A. Frugé (Kay) of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Marie Kneidinger Frugé; one son, Brian Daniel Frugé; parents, Daniel Joseph Frugé and Yvonne Sigur Frugé; in-laws, Ewald Max Kneidinger Sr. and Elisabeth Marie “Elsie” Kneidinger; and brother-in-law Ewald Max Kneidinger Jr.

The family is requesting that memorial in David’s name be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33031.