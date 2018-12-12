Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Deborah “Debbie” Sipes Gardiner, 66, who died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 1:37 a.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mrs. Gardiner was a native of Texas and longtime resident of Crowley. She served as a bank vice-president at First National Bank in Paris, Texas, and was a teacher at Crowley Middle School and then became a secretary at the Acadia Parish School Central Office, which she retired from in 2014.

She loved the outdoors, traveling and her dogs, Taco and Tully.

Rev. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Gardiner is survived by one daughter, Sherry Wallace and husband Timothy of Bossier City; one granddaughter, Amy Boon of Bossier City; three sisters, Mary Willifaye of Macon, Missouri, Peggy Silvey of Henderson, Texas, and Joy Jackson of Palestine, Texas; and her companion, Michael Leonards of Roberts Cove.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. H.L. Gardiner Jr.; and her parents, Elbert E. and Lucille Craig Sipes.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.