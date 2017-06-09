Church Point - It is with great sadness that the family of Delia Trahan Beaugh announces the passing of their mother at the age of 99 on June 8, 2017, at Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home.

She was born on March 9, 1918, to John Trahan and Emitile Credeur Trahan.

She is survived by four children: Phoebe Trotter, Anna Theriot and her husband Ken, Jeanne Menard and her husband C.J., and Gerard Beaugh and wife Leta. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Samantha Theriot Guidry and Andre Theriot, Josh Menard and Natalie Menard Lyttle, Amanda Beaugh LaGrange and Emily Beaugh Rhinehart.

These grandchildren produced 12 great-grandchildren: Caroline and Camille Guidry, Riley and Sadie Menard; Avery, Emma, and Jackson Lyttle; Olivia and Henry LaGrange; and Andrew, Daniel, and James Rhinehart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacques (Jack) Beaugh; her parents; seven brothers, Eddie, Emile, Dennis, Ursin, Leo, Irby, and Edmond Trahan; one grandson, Stephen Mark Beaugh; and one son-in-law, William (Bill) Trotter.

Mrs. Beaugh graduated as valedictorian from Rayne High School in 1934 at the age of 16, then earned a teaching degree from then SLI. She taught three generations of schoolchildren in her 37-year career at Branch Elementary, and is remembered with great fondness for secretly communicating with many of them in French when they could not yet speak English.

She lived a life of quiet dignity and grace, instilling in her children and grandchildren a great fondness for reading, cooking, and coping with problems by laughing rather than by crying and complaining.

She served for years as lector and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was awarded the Msgr. Clay A. Bienvenu Award for service to her church and community.

The family would like to express their thanks to her special friend and roommate, Mrs. Jocelynn Lejeune; and the staffs of Heart of Hospice and Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home.

Visitation was at Guidry Funeral Home on Friday, June 9, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., then again on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Pallbearers were Josh Menard, Andre and Ken Theriot, Leo Trahan Jr., Mark Broussard and Lance LaGrange.

Guidry Funeral Home, Inc., 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, was in charge of arrangements.