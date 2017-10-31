Dennis was born in Lake Charles on January 29, 1988 to Dennis Byles and Catherine Inman. He was called from this life on October 29, 2017 Dennis loved carpentry work, fishing, and hunting. Dennis was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Catherine Inman of Crowley; father, Dennis Byles of Crowley; son, Bayle Phelps of Crowley; daughter, Ava Phelps of Crowley; brother, Patrick Phelps of Abbeville; sister, Elizabeth Inman of Crowley; and grandparents, Louis Inman, Sr. and Jean Inman of Crowley.

Dennis is proceeded in death by his great-grandparents, Auddie and Henry Inman, and L.C. and Ella Mae L. Crochet.

Funeral services for Dennis Ross Phelps, 29, will be at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings, LA on Tuesday, October 31 at 2 p.m. with Susil Fernando officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home beginning on Tuesday, October 31 from 10:30 a.m until time of his funeral service. Dennis will be laid to rest in Mermentau Cemetery.

