Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota for Dexter Neil Aguillard, 68, who passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Alexandria.

Fr. Marshall Boulet will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m.

Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Dexter was a 1969 graduate of Iota High School. After school he joined the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Aguillard of Iota; two daughters, Christi Shivers and husband Clay of Mexia, Texas, and Andrea Miller and husband Robbie of Eunice; two grandchildren, Kalob Bowden and Alexis Miller; and seven siblings, Nelwyn Hannon, Charlene Killmer, Mary Hunt, Rose Marie Johnson, Shelly Welsh, Mark Aguillard and Bruce Aguillard.

Dexter is preceded in death by his parents, Berlyn Aguillard and Audrey Rose LeJeune.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.