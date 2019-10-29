A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Diana Miller Gotte, 67, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be the celebrant and Fr. Jude Thierry will concelebrate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Diana is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kevin Gotte of Iota; two daughters, Jillane G. Bischoff and husband Clint of Mowata, and Rhiannon G. Gil and husband Grant of Broussard; two sisters, Kathryn M. Simar of Evangeline and Arlene M. Schneider of Bellaire, Texas; one brother, Daryl Miller of Lawtell; 10 grandchildren, Clare B. Bertrand and husband Steven, Marianne Bischoff and fiance’ Paul Lombas, Meredith Bischoff , Luke Bischoff, Margaret Mary Bischoff, John Paul Bischoff and Clint David Bischoff II, Alana Gil, Gavin Gil and Ciara Gil; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Bertrand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harold and Mary Curtis Miller.

The family requests no flowers and that all donations be made for Masses in memory of Diana.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.