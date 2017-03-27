RAYNE - Funeral services for Dolores Marie Higginbotham DeRouen, 82, of Mire were held on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Committal services and inurnment were held on Wednesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 27, from 5 p.m. until 10: p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home and continued on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. DeRouen passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1:50 a.m. in a Lafayette health care facility.

Mrs. DeRouen, along with her late husband, was owner and operator of Plastics, Inc. (later known as DeRouen Plastics), where she served as vice president.

Survivors include her daughters, Judy A. DeRouen of Mire and Michelle R. DeRouen of Houston, Texas; sons, Stephen C. DeRouen and wife Brenda of Mire, and Patrick P. DeRouen Jr. and wife, Jackie of Fordoche; sister, Lois Duhon and husband, Ronnie of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. DeRouen in death were her husband of 52 years, Patrick Percy DeRouen Sr.; daughter, Peggy M. DeRouen; and parents, Charley and Cora Rose Landry Higginbotham.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made in Mrs. DeRouen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

