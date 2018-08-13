March 26, 1931 ~ August 9, 2018

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Donald “Donnie” J. Bollich announces his passing on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Acadian Medical Center. He was 87.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery with Father Dan Edwards, celebrant.

Donald, known by many names by his loved ones, was a generous man with a big heart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, was an avid fisherman, hunter, and was a farmer in Potcove where he raised his family and received Outstanding Farmer of the Year award.

He met the love of his life, Willa Dean (Willie), at the Mowata Store that her parents owned.

Donnie’s shooting skills were legendary among hunters and he won many skeet shooting competitions.

Raising 10 children, Donnie found plenty of opportunity to pray. He instilled his faith into his entire family, was involved in the Cursillo, and was also a 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus.

He will be missed dearly by his wife of 64 years, Willie Dean Bollich of Eunice; sons, Kirk Bollich and wife Cindy of Potcove, David Bollich and wife Tarrel of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Andrew Bollich and wife Bonnie of Broussard, and Bobby Bollich and wife Courtney of Houston, Texas; daughters, Carolyn Bollich, Jeanne Corley and husband Claude, all of Lafayette, Angie Williamson and husband John of Port Republic, Maryland, Jackie Smith and husband John of Hughesville, Maryland, Barbara Bourque and husband Sterling of Eunice, and Geralyn “Boudin” Fruge and husband Mike of Prairieville; brothers, Gerald “Manny” Bollich and Greg “Honeybee” Bollich and wife Pat, all of Eunice; sisters, Clara “Tay” Miller of Iota, Sylvia “Tibbie” Lintzen of Eunice, Barbara “Penny” LeJeune and husband James “Tank” of Estherwood, Diane Elkins of Colorado, and Judy Hollier and husband Kenny of Lafayette; 41 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara Zaunbrecher Bollich Jr.; brothers, Elmo, Will, and Larry Bollich; sisters, Loretta Cooper and Elaine Turk; granddaughters, Jeanne Dupre and Caroline Bollich; and great-grandchildren, the Monceaux triplets, Ethan, Evan and Aiden.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again on Monday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Deacon Reggie Bollich will lead a Rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday.

